Toyota shows spunky FT-4X crossover at New York Auto Show: Will Millennials care? The company's designers envisioned the chirpy FT-4X for "outings by anyone, anytime." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oXrw6i NEW YORK - In a relatively brazen play for Millennial love, Japanese automaker Toyota revealed a spunky new crossover concept Wednesday at the New York Auto Show.

