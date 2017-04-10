Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky pla...

Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky plant with $1.3 billion investment

Read more: USA Today

Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky plant with $1.3 billion investment The investment does not include new jobs but it signals a deepening commitment to the U.S. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oQKRG9 Toyota said Monday that it would invest more than $1.3 billion in its sprawling Georgetown, Ky., plant, its largest factory in the world, in a massive retooling project designed to expedite vehicle development. Although the investment does not include new jobs, the move signals a deepening commitment to the U.S. market amid threats by President Trump of a border tax on automakers that bet on Mexico.

