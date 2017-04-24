The UK Wants To Know If F1's $5 Million Payment To The FIA Violated The Bribery Act
The UK's Serious Fraud Office is investigating a 2013 deal which gave the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile $5 million U.S. and a one percent stake in Formula One, reports the BBC . The SFO wants to know if F1 and the FIA violated the Bribery Act with the payment.
