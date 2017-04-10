The Toyota FT-4X Looks Like A Direct ...

The Toyota FT-4X Looks Like A Direct Shot At The Next Ford Bronco

There are 1 comment on the Jalopnik story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Toyota FT-4X Looks Like A Direct Shot At The Next Ford Bronco. In it, Jalopnik reports that:

Toyota is too smart to let the current SUV boom pass without a true successor to the FJ Cruiser, or something to rival the upcoming new Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. At least, that's what this looks like it could be.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
"UPDATE: Wrong, it’s another crossover. Lame." 

Alas, instead of "Truck Yeah", It's Truck No!
Chicago, IL

