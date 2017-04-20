The Time Don Rickles Made Me Bypass My Heater Core And Other Tenuous Car Tie-Ins

I guess by now you've heard that America's most valuable natural resource, Don Rickles, the King of the Insult Comics, died today at the age of 90. Now, Don Rickles wasn't especially fond of cars or automobiles or anything, really, but I liked Don Rickles so I'm going to shoehorn in a connection, anyway. a This old clip from when Rickles was on the Don Adams Show is very car-related, even if the cars are fake: a Don Rickles was once on Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in a 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Seville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.