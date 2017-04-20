The Ford GT Was Born To Avenge The De...

The Ford GT Was Born To Avenge The Death Of A Secret Mustang That Never Made It

14 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Well, the new Ford GT just got about a hundred times cooler. It turns out that the new mid-engine supercar was made to avenge the death of 'Project Silver,' a quarter-million dollar Mustang race car that was canceled before it saw the light of day.

