The Death Of Australia's Automotive Industry Was A 30-Year Plot To Avoid Economic Collapse
As General Motors shuts down its Holden manufacturing in Australia this year, we're all supposed to mourn what had been the new frontier of ute-loving, V8 freedom. But the shutdown was a bureaucratic decision; a slow bleed to avoid the prospect of a much more painful collapse.
