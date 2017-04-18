The Butt Cam Is The Greatest Camera Angle In Motorsports
There is no greater joy in life than the Butt Cam used in motorcycle racing. MotoGP sticks a camera on the back of the bike, pointed right at a rider's derriere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercedes VVDI MB BGA V2.1.7 Unlock NEC issue (...
|45 min
|Ambrosio
|1
|swapping wheel hubs from a 88 chevy 4th to 92 c...
|Sat
|joe pat 92
|1
|(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t...
|Apr 21
|Jerry523
|4
|How to update VCM2 firmware & Ford IDS software...
|Apr 20
|uobd2
|2
|Why I choose MB SD C4 MUX+ V2017.03 Xentry+ Len...
|Apr 19
|eobdtool
|1
|Volvo V70 Airbag Warning after Seat Removal, ho...
|Apr 19
|Ambrosio
|1
|Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N...
|Apr 17
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC