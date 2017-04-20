Tesla workers file charges with NLRB
Workers at Tesla Inc.'s Fremont, Calif., assembly plant have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the company of illegally surveilling and coercing workers seeking unionization. as a charging party against Tesla.
