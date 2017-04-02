Tesla reports record number of car de...

Tesla reports record number of car deliveries in 1st quarter

3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. says it delivered a record 25,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% from the same period last year. Tesla says another 4,650 vehicles were being sent to customers at the end of the quarter and will be included in second-quarter deliveries.

