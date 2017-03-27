Tesla Model 3 aims for two mass-market titles: first EV and first autonomous car
Since the Model 3 introduction in March 2016, Tesla has been clear in its intent to be the first affordable long-range electric vehicle. Now it appears Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans for the Tesla Model 3 will lead to mass-market autonomous driving as well, according to Electrek .
