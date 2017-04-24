Tesla looks to Mexico to lure engineers for California plant
Tesla Inc. is recruiting engineers from Mexico to work on robotics and other automated equipment at its California factory, according to LinkedIn postings viewed by Reuters, as part of a hiring push to ready the plant for mass production of the upcoming Model 3. The electric vehicle maker, which prides itself on its "Made in America" credentials, aims to build 500,000 cars a year by 2018 at its plant in Fremont, Calif., south of San Francisco. That would be a six-fold increase from 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|hirad
|40
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|Jack flash
|210
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|Apr 27
|Foortay
|83
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Apr 26
|Tom
|19
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Wheels
|7
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Apr 25
|Ambrosio
|3
|Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Ambrosio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC