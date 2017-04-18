Tesla CEO on mission to link human br...

Tesla CEO on mission to link human brains with computers in 4 years

6 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said his latest company Neuralink Corp. is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices. Neuralink is aiming to bring to the market a product that helps with certain severe brain injuries due to stroke, cancer lesion etc, in about four years, Musk said in an interview with website "If I were to communicate a concept to you, you would essentially engage in consensual telepathy," Musk said in the interview Artificial intelligence and machine learning will create computers so sophisticated and godlike that humans will need to implant "neural laces" in their brains to keep up, Musk said in a tech conference last year.

