Tesla briefly tops GM's market value as investors see Musk as future
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. briefly surpassed General Motors to become America's most valuable carmaker -- eclipsing a company whose well-being was once viewed as interdependent with the nation's. The company was valued at about $1.7 billion more than GM as of 9:35 a.m. in New York and the two have jostled for the lead spot in subsequent trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kess V2 and Galletto R/W Remap Mercedes W220 S5...
|2 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Newest SKP900 V5.0 software is now available!
|9 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|2014 New Arrival SuperOBD SKP-900 (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|eobdtool
|7
|How to install Toyota Techstream 12.00.0127 Win...
|9 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to select an ENET Cable with good quality?
|9 hr
|eobdtool
|3
|How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Hulp bij het...
|10 hr
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC