Tesla briefly tops GM's market value as investors see Musk as future

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. briefly surpassed General Motors to become America's most valuable carmaker -- eclipsing a company whose well-being was once viewed as interdependent with the nation's. The company was valued at about $1.7 billion more than GM as of 9:35 a.m. in New York and the two have jostled for the lead spot in subsequent trading.

