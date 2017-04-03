Tesla Blames Recent Model S Fire On An Incorrectly Repaired Crash 2 Months Earlier
The media made a big deal out of it despite the fact that almost every instance happened after a high-speed accident. Statistics showed that Tesla's vehicles caught fire significantly less often than the national average and NHTSA eventually conducted an investigation and found no problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Effektives Team
|4 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding
|21 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|Sun
|agavenwi
|5
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S...
|Sun
|klaraustria
|1
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|Sun
|Flma pro
|8
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jack flash
|209
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Sat
|midnightbaby94
|180
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC