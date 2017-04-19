Study: Consumers tap brakes on self-d...

Study: Consumers tap brakes on self-driving car tech

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Study: Consumers tap brakes on self-driving car tech Automakers have been rushing to develop self-driving technologies Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oWczRb A row of Google self-driving cars outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. in this 2014 photo DETROIT -- Automakers have been rushing to develop self-driving technologies, but some consumers might be ready to tap the brakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to update VCM2 firmware & Ford IDS software... 6 hr uobd2 2
(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t... 7 hr Jerry523 3
Why I choose MB SD C4 MUX+ V2017.03 Xentry+ Len... 13 hr eobdtool 1
Volvo V70 Airbag Warning after Seat Removal, ho... Wed Ambrosio 1
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... Mon eobdtool 1
Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16) Mon eobdtool 5
Multi Diag Access J2534 Pass-Thru Car List Mon car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC