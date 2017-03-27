SPIED + VIDEO: What Is THIS?! Is This The FIRST Video Of The Next-Gen ...
Recently spied doing some developmental testing around the world famous Nrburgring was a big body, two-door coupe from the Bavarians. But, what is it exactly? I honestly believe if anyone says they have it pinned down they're full of sh!t.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|20 min
|agavenwi
|5
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S...
|31 min
|klaraustria
|1
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|9 hr
|Flma pro
|8
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Jack flash
|209
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|midnightbaby94
|180
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|James
|304
|2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ...
|Sat
|Hank Bobson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC