SPIED + VIDEO: What Is THIS?! Is This...

SPIED + VIDEO: What Is THIS?! Is This The FIRST Video Of The Next-Gen ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

Recently spied doing some developmental testing around the world famous Nrburgring was a big body, two-door coupe from the Bavarians. But, what is it exactly? I honestly believe if anyone says they have it pinned down they're full of sh!t.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? 20 min agavenwi 5
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S... 31 min klaraustria 1
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... 9 hr Flma pro 8
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) 22 hr Jack flash 209
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 23 hr midnightbaby94 180
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat James 304
News 2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ... Sat Hank Bobson 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC