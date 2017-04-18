So Many Riders Ate It During MotoGP P...

So Many Riders Ate It During MotoGP Practice, Even Ones You Wouldn't Expect

With significantly colder temperatures than yesterday and qualifying looming on the schedule later today, this morning's Free Practice 3 for MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas saw a lot of riders sliding off their motorcycles. Even Marc Marquez, who has won every MotoGP race at COTA so far, slid off twice .

