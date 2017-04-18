So Many Riders Ate It During MotoGP Practice, Even Ones You Wouldn't Expect
With significantly colder temperatures than yesterday and qualifying looming on the schedule later today, this morning's Free Practice 3 for MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas saw a lot of riders sliding off their motorcycles. Even Marc Marquez, who has won every MotoGP race at COTA so far, slid off twice .
