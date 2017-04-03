Simon Pagenaud to start IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach last after penalty
Simon Pagenaud was fastest in his group during qualifying for the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach but slight contact with Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves drew an IndyCar penalty and will force the reigning champion to start dead last on Sunday. Castroneves was forced to check up when Pagenaud braked hard in front of him in the closing moments of the session.
