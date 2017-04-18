SHANGHAI Or Bust? Is The All-New BMW M4 CS Making A Debut In The Pearl Of The Orient?
And the rumor mill begins! According to reports streaming from Asia, it appears that BMW has something special up its sleeve for the Shanghai Motor Show. That's because all-new images of what appears to be a BMW M4 with an aggressive front lip, OLED taillights and a modified rear deck have been teased.
