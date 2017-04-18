SHANGHAI Or Bust? Is The All-New BMW ...

SHANGHAI Or Bust? Is The All-New BMW M4 CS Making A Debut In The Pearl Of The Orient?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

And the rumor mill begins! According to reports streaming from Asia, it appears that BMW has something special up its sleeve for the Shanghai Motor Show. That's because all-new images of what appears to be a BMW M4 with an aggressive front lip, OLED taillights and a modified rear deck have been teased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... 20 hr eobdtool 1
Newest VAS 5054A with ODIS 3.0.1 (Feb '16) 20 hr eobdtool 5
Multi Diag Access J2534 Pass-Thru Car List 20 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
I-2016 ACTIA Multi-diag access J2534 pass-thru ... Mon Ambrosio 1
Vas504a ODIS 4.0.0 review: Odis v4 Windows 10 N... Sun eobdtool 1
How to install VAS 5054A ODIS 3.0.3 Windows 7 Sun eobdtool 2
5054A ODIS 4.0.0 Installation Guide Sun eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC