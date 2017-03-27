Porsche family ready to bring in youn...

Porsche family ready to bring in younger generation

21 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Ferdinand Piech's seat on the board of the holding company of Volkswagen Group's majority shareholder could be taken by his nephew, Josef Ahorner. The move would be a step toward the younger generation of the Porsche-Piech clan moving into key roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

