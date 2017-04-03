Police Arrest Idiot With Challenger Hellcat For Speeding At 158 MPH

In this week's installment of dumbass with fast car does predictable thing, a Chicago man was arrested and had his car impounded for reportedly bringing his 707-horsepower Challenger Hellcat to speeds upwards of 160 mph. Everbridge Nixle , a website that shares public-safety information, an Indiana State Trooper clocked 30 year-old Christopher Garza driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat at a speed of 158 mph on a county road with a speed limit of 70 mph.

