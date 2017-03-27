PHOTOS: 2017 Mennonite Relief Sale

The car that should be the star of the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale auction on April 8, a nearly pristine 1928 Chevrolet coupe with only 43,000 original miles on its odometer, parked in downtown Goessell. The old coupe, donated by Joyce Barkman of Hillsboro, will cross the auction block early in the afternoon at the Sunflower Building North at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.