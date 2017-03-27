Opinion: Team Penske leading the way early in NASCAR Cup season
Six races into the season and it appears that Team Penske has emerged as the leaders of the pack in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. It's no longer a small sample size with Keselowski winning two of the first six races and posting top-5s in every race except the season-opening Daytona 500 -- a fluke considering the volatile nature of the Great American Race.
