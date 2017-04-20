One Dead in California MilleFatal crash in Calif Mille

One Dead in California MilleFatal cra...

Fatal crash in Calif Mille

A Honolulu driver was killed and his passenger critically injured after a crash in the California Mille Tuesday, April 25. The driver, who was not identified by the California Highway Patrol, was driving eastbound on State Route 128 near Mendocino when he veered off the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

