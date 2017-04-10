Nissan Rogue Dogue concept offers pure canine luxury
Aside from metal partitions for station wagon interiors, booster seats and rubber floor mats, automakers seldom try to make their vehicles more dog-friendly. Nissan's Rogue Dogue concept that debuted at the New York auto show this week aims to explore and showcase a few custom "dog luxury" features that a midsize SUV could offer to dog lovers who bring their pets with them on road trips long and short.
