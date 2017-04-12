New Zealand man busted for driving a ...

New Zealand man busted for driving a picnic table while drunk

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Autoblog

Want to get notified as soon as we write about the topics you're interested in? Click here to sign in and then look for the Thanks for subscribing to Autoblog Alerts! As content is published, we'll send it right to you. If you ever need to make changes, you can manage your alerts by clicking MANAGE below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Autoblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola 12 hr lalaura 2
How to use/switch/connect to K-Line or Dcan pin... 12 hr uobd2 1
(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t... 14 hr Jerry523 2
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... Wed liner 9
Read BMW E Class N20 Engine MEVD1724 by VVDI prog Wed Ambrosio 1
News Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky plant with $1... Tue Solarman 1
News The Toyota FT-4X Looks Like A Direct Shot At Th... Tue Solarman 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC