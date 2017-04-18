New book reveals VW Tdi diesel scandal whistleblower
As Volkswagen's criminal case comes to a close, a nagging question persists: Who blew the whistle and first admitted to regulators that VW was lying about its dirty diesels? Volkswagen AG faces sentencing Friday morning in a Detroit courtroom after pleading guilty last month to three federal felonies for diesel emissions violations, which were brought to light based on information given to federal law enforcement from an internal whistleblower. A new book on the VW diesel emissions scandal by a New York Times reporter asserts that it was an American VW executive who first disclosed VW's criminal acts to regulators.
