NASCAR Artist Sam Bass to sell collection at bankruptcy ordered auction
Over 250 pieces of original NASCAR art, including 85 autographed pieces of sheetmetal, by Sam Bass will be sold at an auction as part of a court-ordered bankruptcy sale. The auction will take place on May 3 at 10 a.m. ET at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord, North Carolina.
