My 1948 Farm Jeep Made It 300 Miles T...

My 1948 Farm Jeep Made It 300 Miles To Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

With its seemingly endless mechanical and electrical faults, I was convinced my 1948 Willys CJ-2A off-road project had lost all will to live. But apparently, there's some life in the little Jeep yet, because Project Slow Devil just drove 300 miles in a single day in the first leg of my 1,800 mile journey to Moab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri... 3 hr klaraustria 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Les moyens d... Tue klaraustria 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Tue Kinna766 306
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Effektives Team Mon klaraustria 1
How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding Apr 3 Ambrosio 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Apr 2 agavenwi 5
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S... Apr 2 klaraustria 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC