My 1948 Farm Jeep Made It 300 Miles To Indiana
With its seemingly endless mechanical and electrical faults, I was convinced my 1948 Willys CJ-2A off-road project had lost all will to live. But apparently, there's some life in the little Jeep yet, because Project Slow Devil just drove 300 miles in a single day in the first leg of my 1,800 mile journey to Moab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri...
|3 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Les moyens d...
|Tue
|klaraustria
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Tue
|Kinna766
|306
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Effektives Team
|Mon
|klaraustria
|1
|How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding
|Apr 3
|Ambrosio
|1
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|Apr 2
|agavenwi
|5
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S...
|Apr 2
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC