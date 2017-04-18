MotoGP's Marquez Not Interested In Sharing Austin
Honda's Marc MA rquez isn't interested in letting anyone else in on his MotoGP dominance at the Circuit of The Americas. After a morning that featured the Spaniard dumping the bike twice in practice, MA rquez grabbed his fifth consecutive pole position for the fifth-ever running of the race.
