Mazda wants new CMO to lead upscale climb
A Detroit advertising veteran is taking the reins of Mazda Motor Corp.'s marketing efforts in the U.S., as the automaker attempts to rework its image and push upward toward the premium tier. Dino Bernacchi, 47, begins May 1 as chief marketing officer for U.S. operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Sat
|hirad
|40
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jack flash
|210
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|Apr 27
|Foortay
|83
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Apr 26
|Tom
|19
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Wheels
|7
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Apr 25
|Ambrosio
|3
|Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Ambrosio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC