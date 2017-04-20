Massive Crowd Stampedes Out Of NYC's Penn Station After Police Fire Taser On Suspect
Amtrak police fired a taser on two suspects in New York City's Penn Station, leading to chaos and confusion as unfounded reports of gunfire spread, causing massive crowds of people to rush out of the station Friday night. Crowds of people in Penn Station apparently interpreted the sound of Amtrak police firing a taser gun on one of two people taken into custody Friday night, sending waves of people panicking and multiple reports of an active shooter, which were later disproved by the NYPD.
