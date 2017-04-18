Lynk & CO picks San Francisco as U.S. beachhead

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will launch Lynk & CO in San Francisco and Berlin in a bid to give the new marque a foothold in the key U.S. and European markets. "Because Lynk & CO will be the first brand to offer its owners the possibility to share their cars when they are not used, we are starting from cities with a high penetration of shared- economy services," said Alain Visser, Lynk & CO's senior vice president of marketing and sales.

