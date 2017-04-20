LUXURY: BMW gets first win over Mercedes in 2017
BMW topped its rival in the U.S. luxury auto market for the first time this year, eeking out a monthly sales gain and gaining ground on Mercedes-Benz. Deliveries of the X3 and X5 SUVs climbed 43 percent and 35 percent last month, respectively, pacing BMW's total sales of 31,015 vehicles.
