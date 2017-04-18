Lotus Exige Cup 380 is a Lightened, S...

Lotus Exige Cup 380 is a Lightened, Street-Legal Track Toy

Read more: Motor Trend

Lotus has unveiled the company's latest lightweight creation, the Exige Cup 380, a lightened, street-legal track-toy that aims to smoke all manner of Italian exotica both on the road and the track. While not meant for mass production - although no Lotus ever is - the Exige Cup 380's production allows Lotus to dive deep into its motorsport heritage while maintaining a modicum of comfort for its passengers on country roads.

