Lines Are Hard For F1's Championship ...

Lines Are Hard For F1's Championship Leader Sebastian Vettel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Sebastian Vettel was under investigation by the race stewards for not lining up all the way into his starting location. His Ferrari was started from second position on the front row, but he didn't quite line up into his boxed-off spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 3 hr arman 39
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Fri uobd2 1
News What Pope Francis and Obama may talk about (Sep '15) Fri Teana Trump 53
Where to download Techstream 12.00.127 without ... Fri Ambrosio 1
Fgtech Galletto v54 Windows 7 Installation How-... Thu Ambrosio 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri... Apr 5 klaraustria 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Les moyens d... Apr 4 klaraustria 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC