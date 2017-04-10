Lincoln makes play for GM-dominated big SUV market
Ford Motor Co. 's Lincoln luxury brand is making a play for a General Motors stronghold, revamping the Navigator truck-based SUV so it can better compete with the Cadillac Escalade and other big GM people haulers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|5 hr
|liner
|9
|Read BMW E Class N20 Engine MEVD1724 by VVDI prog
|13 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky plant with $1...
|19 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The Toyota FT-4X Looks Like A Direct Shot At Th...
|19 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|22 hr
|alfred Quilty
|2
|Kess V2 and Galletto R/W Remap Mercedes W220 S5...
|Tue
|uobd2
|1
|Newest SKP900 V5.0 software is now available!
|Mon
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC