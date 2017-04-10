Lewis Hamilton Racing In The Daytona 500 Would Be Unbelievably Fun
He already has a Monster logo on the inside of his hat. It's perfect. Photo credit: Mark Thompson/ Getty Images Following McLaren Formula One driver Fernando Alonso's decision to skip the Monaco Grand Prix to race the Indianapolis 500 , three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said over the week that he'd be interested in doing one-off races in other series-particularly MotoGP and NASCAR's Daytona 500.
