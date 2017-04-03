Lewis Hamilton cruises to victory in ...

Lewis Hamilton cruises to victory in F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Read more: AutoWeek

Lewis Hamilton scored a flag to flag victory in the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Sunday in a race that proved it is possible to pass in the new wider generation of car. On a damp but drying track, the safety car played its part early on.

Chicago, IL

