Just Cool Cars: '29 Packard finds lots of love Serob Seropian has a lot of work ahead of him. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pCf7km USA TODAY's Chris Woodyard takes a look collector Serob Seropian's 1927 Packard on display at the Bob's Big Boy classic car show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.