USA TODAY'S Chris Woodyard talks to Frank Perez of San Jacinto, Calif., about the 1950 Ford that he brought together by piecing it from other vehicles Just Cool Cars: 1950 Ford is a monster mash USA TODAY'S Chris Woodyard talks to Frank Perez of San Jacinto, Calif., about the 1950 Ford that he brought together by piecing it from other vehicles Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2obLYid USA TODAY'S Chris Woodyard talks to Frank Perez of San Jacinto, Calif., about the 1950 Ford that he brought together by piecing it from other vehicles

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.