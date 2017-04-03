It Ain't Over Until The Important Par...

It Ain't Over Until The Important Parts Are Busted

Will Power was the epitome of "'tis just a flesh wound" after a first-lap crash with Charlie Kimball sent him into the wall at Sunday's IndyCar race in Long Beach. Instead of letting recovery workers pull him out for a tow, he asked them to take his damaged front wing completely off so he could keep going.

