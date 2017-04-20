Indian Motorcycle announces two new sleeker, meaner 2017 Chieftain baggers
If touring's your main game but you also want a big bike that looks good around town, check the newest Chieftains. Looking for a new trip and town bike? Indian Motorcycle just announced two new custom-ish Chieftain bagger models that might fit the bill.
