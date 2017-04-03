I Can't Quit Watching This Incredible...

I Can't Quit Watching This Incredible Slow-Mo Of A Rally Wheel On Fire

World Rally Championship fan Jiri Turecek happened to be in the right place at the right time after Toyota driver Juho Hanninen hit a bridge near the end of Stage 1 of this weekend's Tour de Corse. The hard hit caused fuel to leak out, which sparked a weirdly mesmerizing fire when viewed in slow motion.

