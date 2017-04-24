Hyundai's Q1 profit slides on U.S. re...

Hyundai's Q1 profit slides on U.S. recall, China-S. Korea conflict

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Hyundai Motor posted a 21 percent fall in quarterly net profit, dragged down by a U.S. recall and sales declines in China stemming from political tensions. Hyundai's 13th consecutive year-on-year fall in quarterly net profit underscores the fresh challenges the former industry outperformer faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16) 15 hr Wheels 7
Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw Tue Ambrosio 3
Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15) Mon Ambrosio 5
OPCOM firmware 1.65 1.70 download: VAUX-COM 120... Mon lalaura 4
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Mon lalaura 29
Mercedes VVDI MB BGA V2.1.7 Unlock NEC issue (... Mon Ambrosio 1
swapping wheel hubs from a 88 chevy 4th to 92 c... Apr 22 joe pat 92 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC