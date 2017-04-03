Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million cars for possible engine failure
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers the Korean automakers' most popular models, including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|18 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Fri
|vray material
|37
|What Pope Francis and Obama may talk about (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Teana Trump
|53
|Where to download Techstream 12.00.127 without ...
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|Fgtech Galletto v54 Windows 7 Installation How-...
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Comment veri...
|Wed
|klaraustria
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Les moyens d...
|Apr 4
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC