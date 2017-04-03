Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million cars ...

Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million cars for possible engine failure

15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers the Korean automakers' most popular models, including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars.

Chicago, IL

