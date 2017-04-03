Honda, Nissan cars flop, trucks soar in March
Honda, Nissan cars flop, trucks soar in March U.S. auto sales were expected to tick upward slightly in March with higher discounts. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzWixD U.S. auto sales were expected to tick upward slightly in March, but rising discounts and increasing inventory levels at dealerships signal that the market is starting to cool off after two straight record years.
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to: Mercedes-Benz W211 Xenon Retrofit Coding
|13 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|18 hr
|agavenwi
|5
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Gutes Auto S...
|19 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|Sun
|Flma pro
|8
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jack flash
|209
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Sat
|midnightbaby94
|180
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|James
|304
