Helio Castroneves sets Phoenix IndyCar record in qualifying
There's a new speed king at Phoenix Raceway, but it's the same old speed king who keeps climbing the Indy car record books. Helio Castroneves shattered the lap record he set a year ago on the 1.022-mile oval in tonight's qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|hirad
|40
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|Jack flash
|210
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|Thu
|Foortay
|83
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Apr 26
|Tom
|19
|Jeep Trailcat Is the 707-hp Hellcat-Powered Wra... (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Wheels
|7
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Apr 25
|Ambrosio
|3
|Where to buy VVDI 2, VVDI PROG programmer? (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Ambrosio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC