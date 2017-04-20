Google will begin testing autonomous ...

Google will begin testing autonomous cars with consumers

9 hrs ago

After almost a decade of research, Google's autonomous car project is close to becoming a real service as it begins testing its vehicles with consumers in the U.S. Now known as Waymo, the Alphabet self-driving car unit is letting residents in Phoenix sign up to use its vehicles in a self-driving car ride service. It's a major step toward commercializing a technology that could one day upend transportation.

Chicago, IL

